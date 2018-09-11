Five Donegal projects set to benefit from Leader funding

Five projects across Donegal are set to benefit from over €130,000 in Leader funding.

In welcoming the funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development, Government Chief Whip, Minister Joe McHugh says; ‘Great credit goes to Minister Ring for his focus on community development, not least in Donegal, and his initiatives that have helped the programme expand so rapidly and extensively.’

Among those benefiting from the latest round of Leader funding is,Falcarragh Development Association/Coiste Forbartha Naomh Fhionáin receiving a grant of over €68,000 to support services for hard to reach communities.

Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha Teoranta in Falcarragh is to receive a grant of €4,400 for health and safety training while Malin Head Community Association has been allocated €9,700 for the upgrade of a kitchen.

€32,800 was also sanctioned for the Inishowen River Guardians in Moville, to develop plans for natural water retention measures in selected catchments in Inishowen and to train volunteers in river management techniques.

And €15,120 has been allocared for a study into the potential for the development of goat milk in Donegal by Inishowen Coop Society in Carndonagh.