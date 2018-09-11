Buncrana reacts to Taoiseach’s refusal to visit Swan Park

The Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee will present a signed letter to the Taoiseach as he visits Donegal today, in response to his refusal to visit Swan Park and witness first hand the state of disrepair it lies in.

9 business, sporting and community organisations across the town have signed the letter, calling on Leo Varadkar to work with his Ministerial colleagues to provide the funding necessary in the upcoming Budget to restore and reopen the local amenity.

Sinéad Ní Bhroin, Spokesperson for Buncrana Tidy Towns, says adequate funding must be secured for the park without further delay: