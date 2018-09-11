Alternative A5 Alliance should hang heads in shame – Kelly

A Derry City and Strabane District Councillor says the Alternative A5 Alliance should hang their heads in shame.

Its after 3 people died following two seperate crashes on the road last week in Omagh.

The Alternative A5 Alliance have commenced a legal process to stop construction of the Western Transport Corridor in Co Tyrone, in favour of the reopening of the railway link to Dublin.

Councillor Patsy Kelly says the group has cost people their lives by holding the project up.

He says it is vital this project is progressed to increase the connectivity of the region: