Office of Taoiseach issues apology to Danielle McLaughlin’s mother

The Office of the Taoiseach has issued an apology to the mother of Danielle McLaughlin.

While acknowledging the email sent to Andrea Brannigan last week was ‘not dealt with as carefully as it should have been’, they again, addressed Ms Brannigan incorrectly as Ms McLaughlin.

The apology sent this afternoon said that they wished to apologise for the distress caused to Ms Brannigan and her family after it was said a meeting with the Taoiseach was not worthwhile as Danielle was not an Irish citizen.

The Department has confirmed it will continue to offer support through its Consular Service and through the Irish Embassy in New Delhi, including close contact with British Authorities.