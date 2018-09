Contractors are now actively being sought to construct a new school building for St. Mary’s National School in Stranorlar.

The new building will consist of 24 new classrooms, a PE hall and a other resources.

The building will be situated on a 5 acre site and will cater for the future enrolment needs of the school, which could reach a potential of 700 pupils in future years.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says getting the project under way has been a lengthy process: