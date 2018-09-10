More points for Richard Kerr in SuperSport Championship

Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr scored more points at the ninth round of the Dickies SuperSport Championship at Silverstone in the British SuperBike Championship at the weekend.

Kerr maintained his fine run of results in his debut season in the highly competitive SuperSport ranks.

The national track at Silverstone was the venue and it was a new circuit to all the riders and produced some fantastic action in all classes.

Kerr qualified in 13th just 1.5 seconds behind pole man and North West 200 record breaker Alastair Seeley who was making his debut in the class. Richard finished in 13th position in race one with his fastest lap less than a second off the quickest of the race.

Richard was aiming for that top ten in race 2, and got off to a great start and was running in 12th position when a mechanical problem at the start of lap two forced Richard down to 26th position. With 24 laps remaining the young Kilmacrennan rider kept calm and made his way through the pack and finished in 13th place, a great effort after his earlier misfortune.

Another steady weekend for the team as they continue to gain valuable experience in one of the toughest classes and the series now moves on to Oulton park in Cheshire this weekend.