Meeting to take place over Termon school bus debacle

A meeting is to take place in Termon over the ongoing school bus debacle.

It’s understood that up to 31 children wishing to travel from Milford to Kilmacrennan and Termon for school have been denied school transport for this current academic school year.

Most of those refused are on concessionary tickets which means they can by law be denied transport if the bus has reached capacity.

The meeting is getting underway in an Craoibhin Termon tomorrow at 8pm.

Concerned parent, Mairead says they have already written to the Taoiseach over the issue and is demanding something be done to arrange another school bus for those affected: