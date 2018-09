Gardai say they are not treating the death of an elderly man in Dunfanaghy as suspicious.

The deceased, a man believed to be in his 80s, was found by a relative in the Faugher area at around 8 o’clock yesterday morning.

Reports suggest the man lived alone and had been discharged from hospital in recent days.

Gardai sealed off the premsises for a time yesterday with a post mortem due to be carried out on this body today.