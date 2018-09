An event discussing how a future United Ireland might look is taking place in Letterkenny this week.

The event, which will be held in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny this Saturday will hear from a range of voices from civic Unionism and Nationalism.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn is encouraging everyone to attend.

He says that it promises to be an interesting, engaging and informative event and emphasised that people from all backgrounds are welcome: