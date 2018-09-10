Coleman out of Poland friendly due to injury

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly against Poland tomorrow evening.

The Everton full-back’s picked up a foot injury.

Cyrus Christie and Matt Doherty are in contention to replace him.

Coleman joins a long list of players who will be absent from tomorrow’s clash including James McClean, Jonathan Walters, Harry Arter, Shane Long, Stephen Ward and Alan Browne.

There is good news however for Ronan Curtis as he has been called up to the senior squad for tomorrow’s friendly. Curtis has impressed at international and club level recently – scoring the equaliser in the Republic of Ireland U21 side’s 1-1 draw with Kosovo last Friday, and has scored five goals in six games for Portsmouth in League One.