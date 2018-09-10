Carndonagh Residents Association present petition to Council

A Carndonagh Residents Association has handed a petition in to the Inishowen Municipal District this afternoon, calling for urgent safety works to be carried out.

In particular, the residents said they are concerned at the risk posed by the Riverside Walk and bridge linking the estate to Carndonagh Community Hospital. The walkway, which is widely used, was badly damaged in last year’s floods.

Spokesperson Jim Coyle says with 30 children under 12 years of age on the estate, safety works are vitally important: