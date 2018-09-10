Calls for Taoiseach to visit LUH tomorrow

There are calls on the Taoiseach to visit Letterkenny University Hospital as part of his visit to the county tomorrow.

Leo Varadkar is opening the Cockhill Bridge and attending a lunch with the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce among other engagements.

However, Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it would be inexcusable should the Taoiseach be in Letterkenny and not see first hand the crisis at the hospital.

Deputy Gallagher says furthermore, Mr. Varadkar should sanction the reopening of the short stay ward while he’s here: