The body of a 24 year old man has been recovered from the River Foyle in Derry.

Police in the city have confirmed the body was that of 24 year old Nathan Boyle. Searches had been ongoing on the river since a man was seen going in to the water at Craigavon Bridge on Monday last, September 3rd.

The deceased man’s family has expressed gratitude to all those involved in the searches, and are asking for privacy.