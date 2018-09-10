Australian travel agents visit Wild Atlantic Way

Seven Australian travel agents visited the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland – including Co Donegal – this week.

The group included representatives of some of the biggest travel agencies in Australia, like Hello World and Flight Centre. They were here as guests of Tourism Ireland, Cathay Pacific and Fáilte Ireland

Their busy programme included a boat tour under the magnificent Slieve League Cliffs, a walking tour of Donegal town and dinner at Quay West.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way to this group of top Australian travel agents,” said Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia. “There is really no substitute for being able to come here and experience what Ireland has to offer at first-hand. As we prepare for 2019, our aim is that when these travel agents return home, they will be better informed and really enthusiastic about the destination, which will in turn help to secure a greater share of their business for Northern Ireland.”

Ireland has seen good growth in visitors from Australia and New Zealand over the past few years, with around 228,000 visiting from both countries in 2017.

Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive programme of promotions in Australia this autumn, to grow business in the shoulder and off season months and to position us well for 2019.

The programme includes a sales mission, an ‘early bird’ online advertising campaign, co-operative promotions with key airline and tour operator partners, email marketing and social media promotions.