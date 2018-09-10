Analysis of data now underway in LUH Cancer Research Project

A research project looking at how to aid the recovery of people who have been treated for cancer is making significant progress, according to the project leaders.

The Irish Cancer Society backed research is assessing the extent to which targetted exercise plans, dietary advice and counselling help recovery after treatment.

Over 100 people are participating in study. half of them receiving the targetted intervention, and the six month data collection period has just concluded this month.

Oncology Specialist Dr Janice Richmond has praised the commitment of the participants, and says the hard work starts now…………..