250 new jobs announced for Derry

Another 250 jobs have been announced for Derry, this time by Alchemy Technology, a tech consultancy firm.

Local MP Elisha Mc Callion says the company is establishing a new centre of excellence in the city, describing it as a great boost to the city and the wider north west region.

The project has had input from Derry City & Strabane District Council, North West Institute and the local branch of Invest NI.

She says this collaborative approach, allied with the cross border nature of the North West region, is a very important selling point……..