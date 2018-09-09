Wins for Cockhill, Letterkenny and Fanad in USL Cup

The pairings have been decided for the semi-finals of the Donegal News USL League

Cup.

Wins for Letterkenny Rovers and Fanad United confirmed their places in the last

four, where Cockhill Celtic will host Fanad and Bonagee United will be at home to

Letterkenny.

Cockhill Celtic overcame Finn Harps Reserves 3-1 today in the League Cup.

Bart Wesolowski scored 2 goals for Cockhill as they top Group A while Gerry Gill scored a free kick for their third.

Also in Group A Letterkenny Rovers were 3-1 winners over Derry City Reserves.

Conor Tourish, Kevin McGrath and BJ Banda were all on the scoresheet for Letterkenny.

In Group B Fanad United beat Swilly Rovers 1-0 thanks to a goal from Dean McCarry.