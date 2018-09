it’s reported a Garda forensic team is present at a house in the Dunfanaghy area after the body of an elderly man was discovered this morning.

The deceased, a man believed to be in his 80s was found dead by a relative in the Faugher area at around 8 o’clock this morning.

Reports suggest the man lived alone and had been discharged from hospital in recent days.

A statement is yet to be issued by Gardaí.