DSFC: Gweedore win at Eunan’s – Eamon McGee and Maxi Curran Reaction

Gaoth Dobhair had a 1 point over St Eunan’s win at O’Donnell Park Letterkenny in game that saw both sides finish with 13 men.

0-10 v 1-06 was the final score, with a poor second half showing from both teams as Gaoth Dobhair scored 3 points in the second half and St. Eunan’s registered just one.

Ódhrán MacNiallais and James Carroll saw red for Gaoth Dobhair while Sean Hensey and Rory Carr both got sent to the line as well.

After the match Oisin Kelly spoke with Gaoth Dobhair’s Eamon McGee and St Eunan’s Maxi Curran…