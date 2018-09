3-16 v 0-09 was the final score in the opening Group C game of the Michael Murphy Sport’s and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship between St. Michael’s and Termon.

It was a 6 point game at half-time when St. Michael’s went into the break 1-09 v 0-06 ahead. They were able to extend their lead through goals from Christy Toye and Martin McElhinney to take the win.

The St. Michael’s Manager Michael Kelly spoke with Tom Comack after the win…