Naomh Conaill started their Senior Championship campaign with a 4-16 0-6 victory over Dungloe in Group B at Davy Brennan Park.

3-05 v 0-04 was the half time score in a game that Naomh Conaill controlled throughout.

After the match, Naomh Conaill’s Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy spoke with Frank Craig…