2-09 v 0-11 was the final score in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal SFC clash between Kilcar and Killybegs with last year’s champions getting the win.

Goals from Aindriú Mac Giolla Aon and Stephen McBrearty made the difference on a day that saw poor conditions for football.

Kilcar manager Barry Doherty gave his thoughts to Sports Editor at the Donegal Democrat Peter Campbell…