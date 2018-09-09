Curtis called up to Republic of Ireland Senior Squad

Ronan Curtis has been called up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad for Tuesday’s Friendly with Poland

Curtis has impressed for Noel King’s under 21 side but is unavailable for their qualifier against Germany in Tallaght Stadium this Tuesday due to suspension. He rescued a 1-all draw for the Republic of Ireland in their Euro under-21 Championship qualifier at Kosovo on Friday.

The 22 year old has enjoyed a good start to the season with Portsmouth, scoring five goals in six games in League One.