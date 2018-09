Ciaran Doherty won bronze on Friday at the World Masters Championships in Malaga Spain.

The Letterkenny A.C. man completed the 3000m Steeplechase in 9.28.30 to finish third in the M40 category.

The race was won by Kenyan in Eliud Kirui 9.09.14.

Ciaran has medaled at major master events before, winning silver at the World’s in the US and gold at last year’s Europeans.

It a second medal this week in Malaga for Donegal – Finn Valley’s Sinead McConnell won bronze in the 5k walk on Wednesday.