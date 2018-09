The PSNI is urging people to be aware of internet scams after reports of people losing substantial amounts of money in recent days.

One man in County Tyrone lost £9,000, while another man in the North West lost £7,000. Earlier, it was reported a man in North Down lost £10,000.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls heads up the PSNI’s Scamwise programme, which provides advise to people about protecting themselves against online fraud and other scams.

He says these crimes can have a devastating effect: