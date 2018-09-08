USL Preview with Johnny McClafferty

The Ulster Senior League kicks off in two weeks time with defending champions Cockhill Celtic starting the defense of their title away to Swilly Rovers.

The other games on opening weekend will see Fanad United host Letterkenny Rovers and Finn Harps Reserves travel to Bonagee United.

The League Cup is well underway with Cockhill Celtic top of the table in Group A with 6 points while Derry City Res. and Letterkenny Rovers both have 3 points from 2 games – they face off tomorrow.

Group B sees Bonagee United on top, while Fanad and Swilly Rovers are fighting for second, which will be decided when they play tomorrow.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke with USL Chairman Johnny McClafferty to look ahead to the league season…