Irish Water announce plans to develop Moville wastewater infrastructure

Irish Water has announced plans to develop the wastewater infrastructure in Moville in a bid to protect health and improve environmental conditions.

The utility say design work is underway on providing wastewater infrastructure to stop the unacceptable practice of discharging untreated wastewater into Lough Foyle and the Bredagh River which has been classified as ‘Seriously Polluted’ by the EPA.

At present Moville has no municipal wastewater treatment facilities.

Irish Water says the advancement of the Moville wastewater infrastructure scheme is at an early stage with the utility carrying out a technical review of the project and engineers appointed to undertake detailed design, planning and procurement services.

Third party surveys and landowner engagement has also commenced to help determine the best solution for the scheme.

Irish Water say the discharge of untreated wastewater is polluting the River Bredagh and detracts from the amenity value of the river and coastal waters around Moville.

Its hoped the new sewerage scheme will bring benefits to the area in terms of health, integrity of the environment and improved water quality for all while ensuring the water quality standards set down by regulatory bodies is achieved.

It is expected the planning application will be submitted to Donegal County Council next year and subject to statutory approval, its envisaged the project will be completed by 2022.