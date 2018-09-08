GAA Preview: Donegal GAA Senior Football Championship

The Donegal Senior Football Championship gets underway this weekend.

Former Naomh Conaill championship winning player and manager Martin Doherty and former St. Eunan’s legend and eight time Donegal SFC winner John Haran join Tom Comack to take a comprehensive look at the Donegal Senior Club Championship which throws in this weekend.

Martin and John take an in-depth look at the runners and riders and give their verdict on the likely winner, as well as giving their thoughts on the eight first round games this weekend…