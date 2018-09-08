Finn Harps win U17 Mark Farren Cup with dramatic finish

Finn Harps lifted the Mark Farren U17 Memorial Cup on Saturday evening beating Cork City 1-0 in the Final at Finn Park.

As the game progressed it look every so likely that it would take just one goal to separate the sides.

With a couple minutes left on the clock and extra time looming, Harps were awarded a penalty.

Captain Darragh Ellison stepped up to slot the ball home and give his side the victory.

Ronan Gallagher was named Man of the Match.

It’s a first National Cup victory for a Harps underage side.



