Donegal GAA Championships Results – Saturday 8th Sept

Donegal Senior Football Championship

GROUP B
Naomh Conaill 4-16 V 0-6 Dungloe

GROUP C
Termon 0-9 V 3-16 St Michaels

GROUP D
Milford 1-16 V 4-12 MacCumhaills

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

GROUP A
N Columba 1-12 V 2-8 St Naul’s
N Ultan 0-18 V 0-8 N Colmcille

GROUP B
N Mhuire 0-10 V 1-9 Aodh Rua BS

GROUP C
Glenfin  1-7 V 1-7 Naomh Brid

Donegal Senior Reserve Championship
N Conaill 3-11 V 1-6 Dungloe
Termon 0-6 V 2-11 St Michaels
Milford 0-5 V 1-9 MacCumhaills

Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship
N Columba 0-8 V 1-7 St Naul’s
N Mhuire 0-5 V 1-11 Aodh Rua
Glenfinn 3-8 V 0-8 Naomh Brid

Donegal Junior Championship
Convoy V Robert Emmetts
N Padraig Muff V Red Hughs
Moville V Letterkenny Gaels

