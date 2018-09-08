Donegal GAA Championships Results – Saturday 8th Sept

Donegal Senior Football Championship
GROUP B
Naomh Conaill 4-16 V 0-6 Dungloe
GROUP C
Termon 0-9 V 3-16 St Michaels
GROUP D
Milford 1-16 V 4-12 MacCumhaills
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
GROUP A
N Columba 1-12 V 2-8 St Naul’s
N Ultan 0-18 V 0-8 N Colmcille
GROUP B
N Mhuire 0-10 V 1-9 Aodh Rua BS
GROUP C
Glenfin 1-7 V 1-7 Naomh Brid
Donegal Senior Reserve Championship
N Conaill 3-11 V 1-6 Dungloe
Termon 0-6 V 2-11 St Michaels
Milford 0-5 V 1-9 MacCumhaills
Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship
N Columba 0-8 V 1-7 St Naul’s
N Mhuire 0-5 V 1-11 Aodh Rua
Glenfinn 3-8 V 0-8 Naomh Brid
Donegal Junior Championship
Convoy V Robert Emmetts
N Padraig Muff V Red Hughs
Moville V Letterkenny Gaels