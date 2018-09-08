Danielle’s mother has heard ‘nothing’ from Taoiseach’s Department – Cope

It’s been claimed that Danielle McLaughlin’s mother has heard nothing from the Department of the Taoiseach since an initial email was sent stating that a meeting with Leo Varadkar was not worthwhile as Danielle was not an Irish citizen.

It is reported that the Department said it sincerely regrets the misunderstanding that arose in the case.

A spokesperson said that the letter received from Danielle’s mother, Andrea indicated that the 28 year old was travelling on a British passport when she was murdered in India, “leading officials handling the matter to incorrectly conclude that Danielle was a British citizen”.

They say having clarified the facts the Department confirm that consular services have and will continue to be provided to Danielle’s family, as appropriate.

However, Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says Danielle’s mother has not received any correspondence from the Department since the initial email: