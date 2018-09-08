Curtis scores brilliant goal in Irelands draw in Kosovo

Ronan Curtis’ 83rd-minute equaliser rescued a 1-all draw for the Republic of Ireland in their Euro under-21 Championship qualifier at Kosovo on Friday.

It keeps Noel King’s side in second place in group five, two-points behind leaders Germany.

It was a true moment of class which brought Ireland level. The former Derry City forward took the ball down under pressure and drove past two defenders before he unleashed a powerful finish into the bottom right-hand corner.

Curtis who now plays his football with Portsmouth is suspended for Tuesday’s game against Germany, having received three yellow cards during the campaign.

Manager King said “It was a fantastic goal from Ronan, he was brilliant throughout the game and I’m delighted for him to get his goal. Kosovo are a really good team and they’ve taken points off Germany here so it’s a positive result. We go into Tuesday’s game against Germany with qualification still in our hands.”