Calls for immediate apology to Danielle McLaughlin’s mother

There is outrage as the Taoiseach has refused to meet with the mother of Buncrana woman, Danielle McLaughlin, claiming it is due to her being an non-Irish citizen.

In an email sent to Danielle’s mother, Andrea from the office of the Taoiseach it said that a meeting with Leo Varadkar was not possible and indeed probably not worthwhile as Danielle was not an Irish citizen

However, the mother of the 28 year old who was murdered in India in 2017, confirmed that her daughter did indeed hold an Irish passport.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn has called for an immediate apology to be issued: