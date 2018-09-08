22 year old due in court today following fatal crash at Dooballagh

A 22 year old man is due in Court in Carrick on Shannon later today – charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision outside Letterkenny.

Gardai are still appealing for witnesses to the incident, which involved a red 4×4 and a black Mazda car, at Dooballagh between Drumkeen and Letterkenny on Thursday night.

The 55 year old driver of the red Toyota Hilux 4×4 pickup suffered serious injuries following a collision with the black Mazda, at approximately 7.45pm on Thursday, and subsequently died from his injuries yesterday at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A 33 year old woman who was a passenger in the Mazda remains in hospital.

A 22 year old man who ran from the scene was arrested, and is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court this afternoon.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for information and are keen to hear from any drivers or taxi drivers who witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle beforehand – or anyone with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.