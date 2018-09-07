Taoiseach will not visit Swan park next week

It’s emerged that Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar will not visit Swan Park when he is in Buncrana next Tuesday for the opening of Cockhill Bridge.

We understand he has also indicated he will not meet with local community leaders.

Describing the decision as “shocking”, Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn accussed Mr Varadkar of treating the people of Buncrana and Inishowen with real contempt, particularly when the new bridge he is opening was built because of the efforts of the same community leaders.

The Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee also wanted the Taoiseach to visit Swan park. It’s spokesperson is Sinead Ní Bhroin……….