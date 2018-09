Its been confirmed that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet with the Mica Action Group and an affected homeowner as he visits Donegal next Tuesday.

Thousands of homeowners in Donegal affected by the defective block issue have been waiting several years on news of a redress scheme.

However, while no commitment of a redress scheme has been given, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says he is hopeful he will be in a position to make an announcement soon: