Taoiseach refuses to meet Danielle McLaughlin’s mother

The Taoiseach is refusing to meet the mother of murdered Danielle McLaughlin, claiming she was not an Irish citizen.

The 28 year old from Buncrana was found dead on March 14th 2017 in Goa and a local man, Vikat Bhagat is currently on trial accused of her rape and murder.

In an email received from the office of the Taoiseach it states that a meeting with Leo Varadkar is not possible and indeed probably not worthwhile as Danielle was not an Irish citizen.

However, Danielle’s mother Andrea, has confirmed that her daughter was an Irish passport holder.

Ms McLaughlin has expressed her upset and disgust at the correspondence.

It has been suggested that instead, Ms McLaughlin should contact the office of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to discuss the circumstances surrounding Danielle’s death and the lack of support experienced.