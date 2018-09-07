Residents without water for days in Letterkenny housing estates

Donegal County Council is being urged to address long-running issues with the water supply in a number of estates in Letterkenny.

Residents of Gort na Greine and Gleann Tain are said to be without water for up to 3 days at a time with problems with the water supply ongoing for the past 8 years.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle is putting a motion forward at next week’s sitting of the Letterkenny Municipal District, calling on the council to address the outstanding issues.

One of the residents concerned is Michelle McCormack who lives in Gort Na Greine: