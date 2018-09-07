Plans for sewage treatment plant near Brownknowe NS to be discussed tonight

A meeting will take place at Ray Community Centre between Ramelton and Rathmullan tonight to discuss Irish Water’s plans to build a Sewage Treatment Plant close to Brownknowe National School.

There’s been a wave of local opposition to the plan, with claims Irish Water has not consulted with local people, and neither has it properly assessed the potential sites for the plant.

Irish Water has promised to carry out a consultation after a final decision is made on a site, but locals say that’s too late.

Liam Mc Fadden is one of the organisers of tonight’s meeting: