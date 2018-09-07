Man remains in Garda custody following crash

A man remains in garda custody following a road traffic collision outside Letterkenny last night which left another man seriously ill in hospital.

The crash happened at Dooballagh between Letterkenny and Drumkeen shortly before 8pm last night.

Gardai were responding to reports of a black mazda being driven dangerously just before the collision occured – its driver was arrested fleeing the scene – a female passenger of the car was also injured.

The road will remain closed until at least lunchtime today in order to facilate a forensic examination with diversion in palce

Inspector Goretti Sheridan has this appeal: