Man critical following serious crash near Letterkenny

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision which happened outside Letterkenny overnight.

The two vehicle crash occured at Dooballagh between Letterkenny and Drumkeen shortly before 8pm.

Gardai have confirmed that the road will remain closed until lunchtime today in order to facilitate a forensic examination later this morning.

Diversions are in place – traffic travelling from Ballybofey will be diverted at Drumkeen with traffic from Letterkenny diverted towards Glenaquinn.

The diversions are not suitable for HGVs which are asked to travel via Lifford.

Garda are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.