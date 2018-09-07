Letterkenny to Drumkeen road reopens following serious crash

The N13 between Letterkenny and Drumkeen has reopened following a crash last evening.

The crash happened at Dooballagh between Letterkenny and Drumkeen shortly before 8pm last night.

A man remains in garda custody this evening while another man is in a serious condition in hospital.

The crash happened after Gardai were responding to reports of a black mazda being driven dangerously just before the collision – a man was subsequently arrested fleeing the scene and a female passenger of the car was also injured.

Gardai are appealing to witnesses to come forward.