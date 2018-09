St Mirren have officially appointed Oran Kearney as their new manager.

He’s left Irish League Premiership side Coleraine to join the Scottish Premiership club on a three-year contract.

They sacked former Celtic captain Alan Stubbs on Wednesday after just three months in charge.

Kearney leaves the Showgrounds with his now former team sitting joint top of the table.

His first game in charge will be against Celtic Next Friday 14th September.