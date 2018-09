The Finn Harps U17s squad are getting ready for the biggest match of their young careers this weekend.

They play Cork City in Saturday evening’s Mark Farren Cup Final in Ballybofey(kick-off 5 p.m).

With a place in the league play offs secured Harps next target is lifting silverware on their home patch on Saturday.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Harps boss Declan Boyle says it’s a huge game that the boys are looking forward to…