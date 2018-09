Letterkenny man Dale Gorman captained the Northern Ireland u21s on Thursday night in Luxembourg.

They beat the home side in a friendly tie 1-0 with Gorman playing 65 minutes as he continues his return from injury.

Former Derry City man Rory Holden scored the games only goal. He now plays his football with Bristol.

Current Derry men Jamie McDonagh and Ally Roy are part of the Northern Ireland squad.

Their next game is a European Championship Qualifier in Spain next week.