Further meetings to take place over post office closures

Further meetings are to take place this month in West Donegal in response to the closure of 17 post offices in the county.

A meeting will be held on September 17th in Gortahork and on September 21st in Dunfanaghy.

It follows public meetings held this week in Burtonport and Dobhair.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Seamus O’Domhanill says he, along with the Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor John Seamais O Fearraigh are hosting the meetings as a show of cross-party support for the rural communities affected.

Councillor O’Domhnail says he hopes all parties can unite in a stand against An Post’s decision to close the post offices in Dunfanaghy and Gortahork: