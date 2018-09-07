California October return for Quigley



Jason Quigley will be back in the ring next month and will also return to the states to fight.

The Donegal middleweight is set return on the Golden Boy Fight Night at the Fantasy Springs Resort in California on Thursday 18th October with the fight yet to be officially signed off by Golden Boy Promotions.

His opponent has yet to be confirmed but whoever it maybe, Quigley knows a 15th victory will take him another step closer to a title shot.

He looked close to a title fight with Ryota Murata in Las Vegas only for the WBA to insist the holder Murata face Rob Brant instead.

Jason, who is currently ranked 3rd under the WBC and 9th with the WBA hasn’t fought since March but has been working and training hard with Dominic Ingle in Sheffield.