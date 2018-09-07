55 year old dies following serious crash at Dooballagh

A 55 year old man has died following a serious crash at Dooballagh just outside Letterkenny last night.

Gardai say the man, the driver of a Red Toyota Hilux pickup type 4 x 4 was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital following the two vehicle crash for treatment to serious injuries where he later died.

A 33 year old woman who was a passenger in a black Mazda is continuing to receive treatment to her injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the black Mazda, a 22 year old man, is due to appear at Sligo District Court tomorrow morning in relation to the incident.

He fled the scene of the crash but was subsequently arrested and brought to Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

They are keen to hear from drivers/taxi drivers who may have witnessed the accident or either of the cars prior to the collision and those with ‘Dash Cam’ footage who were in the area of Dooballagh, Letterkenny and the surrounding areas between 7pm and 8pm last evening, Thursday are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.