A Foyle MLA says it’s shocking, but not surprising that there are 1,800 unfilled posts in the Northern Ireland Health and Social Care sector.

Mark H. Durkan, the SDLP’s Health Spokesperson said the vacancies are indicative of a historic lack of workforce planning which is plaguing the Department of Health.

Mr Durkan added that the Stormont impasse is contributing to the ongoing problem, but he does not believe allowing Civil Servants make decisions is the answer…………..