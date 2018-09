The first game was played on the new pitch at the Diamond Park in Ballyare on Wednesday night and it was the first game under the new floodlights.

Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps beat The Donegal Oscar Traynor side 2-0 on the night with Paddy McCourt and Niall McGinley scoring the goals.

The Donegal Junior League have spent €300,000 on the latest phase in the redevelopment.

Vice Chairman Nigel Ferry spoke with Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty…